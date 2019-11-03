Two new octopus Pokémon were revealed in new Sword and Shield leaks

Over the last two days of Pokémon Sword and Shield leaks, it has become apparent that Game Freak has taken some time to revisit old Pokémon concepts, making new species based on animals that have been used for previous designs.

But unfortunately for the developers, someone has started leaking a lot of those new designs before Pokémon Sword and Shield hit shelves. Two of those new Pokémon are a pair of octopus-themed creatures that take after wrestling styles.

Clobbopus looks like it is ready to beat down its opponents, and rather than boxing with them like Hitmonchan or Crabrawler, it won’t be in a fair fight. Its top fists have gloves on them, but there will likely be an animation or two where a full body hit is involved.

Grapploct has a pretty self-explanatory name. The Pokémon looks prepared to grab any opponent and press them into submission. The only other design to ever come close to this was Machamp, but this is on a much smaller scale.

The color scheme for both also have a very close resemblance to the Squid Kids from Splatoon, even though both names confirm the designs are octopus-based.

As always, none of these leaks have been confirmed by Nintendo or Game Freak, so take everything here worth a grain of salt. If you want to avoid seeing more leaked Pokémon, use caution when browsing Twitter and Reddit over the next few weeks.