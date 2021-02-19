Twitter is a Pokémon Champion after more than 40 days and 90,000 comments

Twitter has finished playing Pokémon Red inside an avatar–even obtaining Mewtwo as a bonus prize as a conclusion to the Kanto journey.

Programmer Constantin Liétard wrote a script that allowed their Twitter audience to play Pokémon Red simply by commenting. Every 15 seconds, the profile’s account picture will be changed automatically to reflect the chosen command, which is pulled from the most commented input within that timeframe.

The path to Pokémon Champion seemed bleak after ‘Team Rocket,’ a group of troublemakers, managed to release five of the six main party members. The timestamped footage (1:06:39) can be found here.

The community was shaken, but not discouraged from continuing the journey. Refusing an option to rollback to a previous save, Twitter honored its fallen heroes by forging on, refilling their party slots led by a Dodrio named Luke to symbolize A New Hope, and clearing the Elite Four and Blue in style.

Mewtwo’s capture was the final cherry on top of an up-and-down journey. Fans are already clamoring for Liétard to proceed to Johto, but perhaps it’s time for all of us to bask in the glory of being the people’s Champion for a little while.