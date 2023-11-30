‘Touch grass’: One Pokémon Go player has completed the ultimate 420 collection challenge

If you’re looking for motivation to start grinding Pokémon Go again, one player’s unusual 420 collection should definitely get you started—if you are willing to sacrifice touching grass, of course.

In a Reddit post dated Nov. 29, a user u/JJKDowell posted a snap of their custom Pokédex, which took them five years to create. Featuring 420 unique species of Pokémon—all nicknamed—with 420 CP (Combat Power) each, the collection left us and several other Pokémon Go enjoyers starry-eyed.

Besides declaring the five years it took as “well-wasted,” JJKDowell revealed they’ve also got over 120 duplicate species, which they didn’t include in the collection for obvious reasons. We can only imagine how much effort (and mental strength) it took for them to create the quirky collection. As another player rightfully wrote in the comments, “That’s pure devotion.” In fact, JJKDowell also revealed that completing the collection was the main reason they played the game. “Not quite sure what to do with myself now,” they wrote.

When asked whether they caught all Pokémon with 420 CP or leveled them up later, JJKDowell said they found a few of them with the target CP but had to power up most of them with Stardust to reach 420. They also used PokéGenie—a companion app for Pokémon Go—to check what the Pokémon’s CP will be when powered up or evolved, making it a bit easier for them.

Amidst several comments praising JJKDowell for their achievement, one comment read, “Giving a whole new meaning to ‘go touch some grass’,” and I can’t really say they’re wrong. Then again, it’s not the first time we’ve seen a player beat all odds to complete a rigorous challenge in the popular game.

A few days ago, a player who completed a Kanto Shiny Lucky Pokédex in Pokémon Go posted their collection on Reddit, and it left us awestruck at how dedicated (and lucky) some of these players can be.

While such challenges may seem a bit too draining and unworthy to some of us, as long as the player is having fun following a unique goal, why not?