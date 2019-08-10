Top 10 Pokémon TAG TEAM GX cards to grab right now

Tag Team GX cards are a new Pokémon TCG card type introduced in the Team Up! set that really shook up the competitive scene.
They’re powerful cards that can deal massive amounts of damage through unique moves. They also have huge amounts of health to keep them in the game for as long as possible.
Of course, if an opponent is able to take them down, they can earn three prize cards as a reward. This makes Tag Team cards high risk, high reward cards to play with. But which cards are the best available?
Here are some of the best Tag Team cards available right now (the list only features a maximum of three cards per set).
|Tag Team GX Card
|Expansion
|Eevee & Snorlax GX
|Team Up!
|Pikachu & Zekrom GX
|Team Up!
|Celebi & Venusaur GX
|Team Up!
|Reshiram & Charizard GX
|Unbroken Bonds
|Marshadow & Machamp GX
|Unbroken Bonds
|Gardevoir & Sylveon GX
|Unbroken Bonds
|Mewtwo & Mew GX
|Unified Minds
|Umbreon & Darkrai GX
|Unified Minds
|Garchomp & Giratina GX
|Unified Minds
|Moltres & Zapdos & Articuno GX
|Hidden Fates
This article will be updated as more sets and cards are released.