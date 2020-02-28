TimTheTatman opens rare Charizard card on stream

TimTheTatman has recently been opening packs of Pokémon cards on stream. But despite opening countless cards, he didn’t have much luck pulling any value—until today.

After opening up 125 packs of cards from the Hidden Fates expansion, Tim managed to cop the set’s most valuable card, a Shiny Holo Rare Charizard GX, with more than 20,000 viewers watching him. The card is valued at around $200 on TCGplayer.com, a secondary market website for trading cards.

I PULLED A SHINY CHARIZARD!!! pic.twitter.com/VHimAB4ClR — timthetatman (@timthetatman) February 28, 2020

After numerous disappointments, opening the best card in the set left Tim speechless at first. But once the reality of it all sunk in, he didn’t hold back in celebration.

Opening trading cards on stream is a new move for Tim. But in the past month, he’s spent about three hours doing so and he’s averaged more viewers in the Pokémon Trading Card Game category on Twitch than he has while playing any other game.

Prior to today, his 26,296 average CCV while opening packs of cards was notably higher than his viewership for Fortnite, Overwatch, or CS:GO, according to Stream Hatchet data. While playing Fortnite, the streamer has averaged 18,176 viewers this month over about 67 hours of airtime, netting him 1.2 million hours watched. Meanwhile, Overwatch helped him rack up 254,678 hours watched with an average of 14,693 viewers.

Unfortunately for Tim, he hasn’t had more packs to open. With just under three hours of airtime opening cards, he’s recorded 65,740 hours watched in the category.