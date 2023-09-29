This special Pokémon TCG collection will give you a guaranteed Charizard, Venusaur, and Blastoise

Few combinations delight a Pokémon fan’s inner child more than Venusaur, Charizard, and Blastoise gracing any piece of media or merchandise. That goes double for collectors when they see the Kanto Starter trio appearing in a TCG product like the freshly announced Special Deck set.

This new Special Deck Set ex Venusaur & Charizard & Blastoise collection is a boxed bundle of ready-to-play decks and other goodies. Each of the Kanto Starters will headline one of the decks with an alternate art version of their respective Pokémon ex cards from the recently released Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: 151 set.

Ready-to-play with some old favorites. Image via The Pokemon Company

In a format reminiscent of the highly accessible Battle Academy product that is designed for new and current players, this Special Deck set will include everything needed to play the Pokémon TCG with friends. You will get the three pre-built decks, a playmat, a deck box, a damage counter case, two damage counter sheets, three themed coins, and one player’s guide.

The decks themselves will feature those alternate art ex versions of Venusaur, Charizard, and Blastoise along with other reprints from the Scarlet and Violet, Paldea Evolved, and other sets.

A comparison between Venusaur ex 151 (left) Special Deck (right.) Images via The Pokemon Company A comparison between Charizard ex 151 (left) Special Deck (right.) Images via The Pokemon Company A comparison between Blastoise ex 151 (left) Special Deck (right.) Images via The Pokemon Company

This product was initially listed back in June and has now been confirmed for a Nov. 10 release in Japan. No English release has been listed yet and it is not guaranteed that it will make the jump over in the same format, so parts of it, like the alternate art versions of Venusaur, Charizard, and Blastoise ex, could be released in other ways.

More details about this product will be released in the coming weeks, but you can already purchase packs and bundles for the Pokémon TCG 151 set where these specific printings of the Kanto Starters are originally from.

