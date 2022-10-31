This Pokémon Legends: Arceus player might be the luckiest Trainer the game has seen in a while

In Pokémon Legends: Arceus there is no sweeter sound that the little twinkle of a Shiny Pokémon. Shiny hunters spend a ton of time trying to find the rare colored Pokémon, but one lucky Redditor didn’t have to wait long before they found more Shiny Pokémon than they expected.

In the Reddit post, the clip starts off with the player fighting a Shiny Alpha Onix, which is already a pretty rare Pokémon to find. Alpha Pokémon can be Shiny, but there are far fewer of them than normal Pokémon, meaning Shiny hunting them will take far longer.

Luckily, the Pokémon is caught after just one shake of the Pokéball. Since Onix in that area of the game are aggressive Pokémon that will attack the player, they start walking away slowly, but not before two more Pokémon show up.

Just as more Onix’s start to show up, the Shiny sound plays again and another normal Shiny Onix spawns in. But that isn’t the only Pokémon to instantly make an appearance, since only a second later the sound repeats, and a Shiny Alpha Steelix starts attacking the player.

Trainers will typically see Shiny Pokémon throughout the wild, but seeing three of them in the span of less than five minutes is almost unheard of. The base Shiny rate of a Pokémon is one in 4096, but that can be lowered with several methods of Shiny hunting. It isn’t clear whether this Trainer was using those methods or not, but either way, three Shinies in one go, or even two Shinies in one go, is a super rare event that many Pokémon players will never see in their playthroughs of any of the newer main-series Pokémon games.