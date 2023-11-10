This Pokémon Go shop item costs over $10 for the ‘worst’ items ever

Pokémon Go has a wide variety of activities to complete, and players can spend PokéCoins in the shop to buy precious items to enhance their experience. Sometimes, though, it’s just not worth it. This is the case with a recent bundle that could be the worst box to ever appear in the shop.

In a Reddit thread dated Nov. 8, a player shared a screenshot showing the Expert Box, which costs 1,100 PokéCoins in the shop and contains five Fast TMs and five Charged TMs. The price corresponds to around $10, which is a lot of money to pay just for these TMs.

“Worst Box Ever?,” asked the Redditor in the thread’s title. Players responded in the comments, and the common answer leans heavily toward “yes.” One user replied, “Just yesterday I deleted 10 of each of these because they were piling up…,” and lots more replies echo a similar feeling.

Unlike Elite TMs, Fast and Charged TMs are quite common in Pokémon Go. They allow a Pokémon to learn a new random Charged or Fast Attack. There are several ways to get them for free, like completing raids, getting a Research Breakthrough, and competing in the Battle League.

PokéCoins are a precious resource players can only get through Gym defense or by spending real money, and wasting them to buy these TMs just isn’t worth it.

Other commenters were reminded of another box that was purchasable in the shop not too long ago. “There was a box in the last month or so that only contained regular berries. I’d call that one the worst ever,” wrote one of top-voted comments. That box reportedly cost 750 PokéCoins.

Berries are one of the game’s most common resources, as you can get them by spinning PokéStops, opening gifts and all other basic daily activities, so the Berry box absolutely wasn’t worth it.

Boxes in Pokémon Go‘s shops often spark controversy. A few days ago, an incubator box that cost the same price as a AAA game caused a stir among players. Fortunately, the shop has a fast rotation that includes many high-value options, like Remote Raid Pass boxes, so it’s not all bad.