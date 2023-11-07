This Pokémon Go box costs the same amount as an AAA game and players are outraged

AAA titles are becoming expensive with time, but microtransactions in live-service games are no better, and the pricing of Pokémon Go’s Explorer box is a burning example of the latter.

In a Reddit post dated Nov. 6, a user named u/oppabadboy25 shared a screenshot of an Explorer Box deal they got and it had an outrageous cost of 7,000 PokéCoins. Pokémon Go allows players to buy coins in bundles, and if you choose to do that, you’d have to shell out a whopping $60—the default price of a AAA game these days.

Naturally, players are fuming at the thought of a microtransaction being priced so aggressively, especially because you never know how much value you’ll get out of the items in it.

It’s worth noting that the Explorer Box offer included 50 Super Incubators and 50 Egg Incubators, and getting those many items for $60 is considered a good deal. “Good for poketubers or mega whales I guess,” the most popular comment under the post read. That said, there’s no way to know what the incubators might hatch and what are the odds of a hatch.

If you don’t want to shell out your hard-earned money, you can always save up the PokéCoins you receive by completing tasks. But gathering 7,000 PokéCoins will require you to save for months, maybe even a year if you aren’t that active.

One player who began saving coins since the Remote Raid pass nerf now has over 7,000 coins and is willing to cash it out for the Explorer Box full of incubators.

Another player revealed how they have been struggling to get the very rare female Salandit and that they’re sure they wouldn’t get one even if they use 100 incubators. Well, if you have that many PokéCoins lying around, you might as well try, my friend.

Pokémon Go might be a free-to-download game, but you’ve either got to grind a lot to advance your Pokédex or spend money to make it easier.