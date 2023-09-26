Niantic just quietly changed the price of Pokécoins and the Pokémon Go community is furious

On Sept. 26, Pokémon Go players were surprised to find out the price of Pokécoin bundles had risen, leaving many of them angry and dissatisfied with the way Niantic is conducting business.

In a Reddit thread dated Sept. 26, players from all over the world discussed the percentage of price change of Pokécoins.

Depending on the location of players, prices have changed in various amounts depending on the local currency:

Australia saw an increase from 99 cents to $1.59.

In the U.K., the price went up from 79p to 99p.

New Zealand trainers reported an increase from 99 cents to $1.69.

India didn’t experience a cost increase, and it remains at INR 29.

Meanwhile, it seems prices in Brazil have fallen to R$1.90.

Pokémon Go players are furious, especially about the 100 Pokécoin bundle price. It was previously the best value for money, but now this is no longer the case.

Players used this bundle because it was the best option as many of them didn’t want to spend large amounts of money on Pokémon Go, opting to save up their coins and use the discounts when available.

Unfortunately, now the best value-for-money bundles are the highest-cost ones. In the U.K., for example, for £99.99, you get 14,500 PokéCoins in the in-game store or 15,000 Pokécoins in the webstore.

What has made players particularly annoyed is that Niantic has raised the price of bundles without any previous notification or update. Instead, players had to find out on their own when they went into the in-game store to buy them.

Players hope these changes will be undone and they will be able to buy their bundles at the original prices, but the way the current trend of in-game purchases is going leaves little hope.

About the author