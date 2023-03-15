This Pokémon Go couple has the cutest yearly raid tradition

A couple has shared their yearly Pokémon GO raid tradition on Reddit, and it might just be the cutest thing we’ve ever seen.

The wife explained that the couple went raiding every year on her birthday, with one unique goal: invading gyms with Pokémon with party hats.

“Pokémon has always been a big part of our relationship. The day my husband proposed I even caught a shiny Luvdisc,” told the thread’s author.

Party hat Pokémon are unique versions of the creatures that are often featured in the mobile game’s special events. In most cases, many players complain about the introduction of party hat Pokémon.

They often claim those versions simply have no use in the game due to not being able to be evolved. Worse, they consider them a waste of slots, calling it lazy content from the developer.

This couple has found the perfect way to use those unpopular party hat Pokémon, however. For three years, they have been going out raiding together on her birthday to clear gyms and celebrate the day by adding those festive creatures instead.

The community reaction was overwhelmingly positive over this tradition. “Couples goals for sure,” wrote a user. “I got into the game as a bonding activity for me and my nephew and I’ll definitely be doing this in the future,” commented another.

If you see party hat Pokémon popping in your neighborhood’s gym, it can mean they’ve been added following that ritual.

They won’t likely remain in gyms for long since they are pretty weak compared to evolved and high-CP Pokémon. But Pokémon GO is not all about winning, is it?