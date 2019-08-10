The recent CoroCoro leak showcasing Galar Arbok for Pokémon Sword and Shield seems fake

A new supposed leak for Pokémon Sword and Shield has been circulating following the latest Pokémon trailer reveal, showcasing what appears to be more Galarian-form Pokémon coming to the games. But we aren’t convinced that the “leak” is legitimate.

The image below is rumored to be a leaked page from Japanese Pokémon magazine CoroCoro. It shows various different Pokémon designs, including an apparent Galar Arbok form to go along with Weezing.

The leak in question | Image via GameRant

While we’re all for leaks being true—one that was released in May and June has been almost completely confirmed up to this point—this one seems fake for a number of reasons.

Some of the supposed screengrabs in the “leak” are too small compared to what a normal CoroCoro magazine would print on its pages. The Pokémon also look too much like fan art in their designs, far from the professional-quality images that The Pokémon Company has recently produced.

It’s unclear at this time if these leaked Pokémon will be a part of Sword and Shield. Fans should take the information from this leak and any other future rumors with a grain of salt until The Pokémon Company confirms what will be in the upcoming games.

Pokémon Sword and Shield will be released on Nov. 15.