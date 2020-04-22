The Pokémon Japan Championships have been canceled due to COVID-19

Another Pokemon competitive event has been canceled in the wake of the global COVID-19 pandemic, with the Japan Championships coming to a halt.

The event, which was set to be hosted in Yokohama, Japan, on June 27 to 28 has been canceled after Japan announced lockdown measures to stop the spread of coronavirus in the country.

Furthermore, all the events currently slated for this year’s Japanese competitive circuit have also been canceled. The online competitions, however, slated to take part in-game are still set to go ahead for anyone in Japan who wanted to get their competitive fix.

The move follows the cancellation of the 2020 Pokémon Champion Series, including the cancelation of the 2020 World Championships, by The Pokémon Company back at the end of March.

Points players earnt from the 2020 series will be pushed forward onto the 2021 series next year, with the finals still set to be played in London sometime in August in 2021.