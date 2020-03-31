Pokémon Championship Series 2020 canceled due to coronavirus concerns

Numerous esports events around the globe have been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And now, The Pokémon Company made the call to cancel the 2020 Pokémon Championship Series today.

The North American leg of the event was scheduled for June 26 to 28 in Columbus, while Europe was getting ready to catch ’em all from August 14 to 16 in London.

The 2020 Play! Pokémon Championship Series has been suspended. More details here: https://t.co/epaVEeCUwP pic.twitter.com/ggR1nRV5FP — Play Pokémon (@playpokemon) March 31, 2020

All sanctioned Play! Pokémon events, including Prerelease League Challenge, League Cup, Premier Challenge, and Midseason Showdown, are called off for the foreseeable future, The Pokémon Company announced today.

“The safety and well-being of our competitors, organizers, employees, local communities, and partners continue to be our top priority and is the primary consideration with every decision we make,” The Pokémon Company said.

Since there will be no way to gain Championship Points for the rest of the season, all points earned up to today will be transferred to the 2021 Play! Pokémon Championship Series.

The 2021 event is planned to be held in London and all invitations to this year’s event will also be honored. The Pokémon Company also said that it’s working closely with national health authorities to prepare its agenda.