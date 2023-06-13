The Pokémon Company is taking a stand against scalping for the year’s biggest TCG set

This should help players to get cards into their hands at the appropriate price.

Japan is gearing up to receive what in all likelihood will be the year’s most popular Pokémon TCG set, and before it’s here The Pokémon Company is readying its defense against scalpers.

Pokémon Card 151 will be “made-to-order”, said The Pokémon Company in a June 12 announcement on its official website, in an effort to reduce scalpers buying up stock and selling it for inflated prices and helping players get the set in their hands.

For potential purchasers, this means you’ll be able to buy your packs directly from the Pokémon Center in Japan via a reservation system on its website. Fortunately, this means that if you’re unable to get your hands on the set when the initial release rush kicks in, you should still be able to get the sought-after product in the coming months.

Buyers can submit their order for this product between June 15 and June 21. Those who are able to reserve themselves a box of Pokémon Card 151 will see theirs shipped in the months that follow September. What shipment your order lands in will be determined via a lottery system. If Pokémon Card 151 completely sells out, don’t fear—there will be another reservation period held down the line.

Alongside this, The Pokémon Company is planning to crack down on scalpers by canceling the orders of those who are suspected of engaging in this behavior and restricting their access to future products. It appears that they will be monitoring resale apps to ensure that no scalping is taking place.

Pokémon TCG’s made-to-order system in Japan isn’t entirely new as it was used for the country’s last dual set Snow Burst and Clay Hazard, after the new release become completely sold out.

Bringing back the original 151 Pokémon, it shouldn’t be a real surprise that Pokémon Card 151 is going to be popular, so if you plan on purchasing on release we suggest getting your order in via The Pokémon Center ASAP.

For those in the West who are waiting for news on an English release for these cards, right now there is nothing to report, but we should see news surfacing in the coming months.

