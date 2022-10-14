The Pokémon Company is making TCG products more expensive in Japan

Collecting Pokémon is getting a little more pricey for some fans.

Rising material costs have led to a price hike for Pokémon TCG in Japan.

The Pokémon Company has announced these changes that will go into effect early next year making all kinds of products slightly more expensive for buyers in Japan.

A reason was given as to why these changes would be taking effect, claiming the change comes due to rising material and production costs and that to help maintain a high-quality product, it will come at a price hike.

Different products have received different price changes, but they all roughly sit around 10 percent of the original cost. Thanks to translations from PokeBeach, we have a clear look at the new prices for these Pokémon TCG items.

Booster Pack: 165 yen – 180 yen

Preconstructed Deck: 1,711 yen – 1,800 yen

Deck Sleeves: 792 yen – 889 yen

Deck Sleeves: 913 yen – 990 yen

Deck Box: 398 yen – 500 yen

Deck Box: 1,527 yen – 1,600 yen

Playmat: 2,750 yen – 2,970 yen

Playmat: 5,500 yen – 5940 yen

Collection File: 1,705 yen – 1,980 yen

Collection File Page Inserts: 656 yen – 700 yen

Card Carrying Case: 1,466 yen – 1,650 yen

Card Frame: 1,200 yen – 1,490 yen

Acrylic Damage Counters: 605 yen – 660 yen

According to PokeBeach, it isn’t likely that prices will be increased for the Pokémon TCG in the West because products are produced at a separate factory. Furthermore, The Pokémon Company International has not shared any message related to any upcoming pricing changes.

Recently The Pokémon Company revealed that it would be bringing TCG for the first time to mainland China, but right now it isn’t clear if this price hike will impact these upcoming releases.