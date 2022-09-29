The Pokémon Company is coming to mainland China next month with three sets

For the first time, they will be in Simplified Chinese.

After many years, Pokémon TCG is finally making its way to mainland China and now we have a glimpse of the first cards that will land when it does.

The first Pokémon TCG sets to arrive in mainland China will be called Sun & Moon: Crossing the Sky. There will be three different sets in this range, each with 151 cards, meaning that Chinese fans will have more than 450 cards to collect as they kick off their collections.

It appears that a GX starter deck will also be released, giving aspiring players everything that they need to get in on the action from the jump.

Image via The Pokémon Company

For the first time, Pokémon cards will come in Simplified Chinese, a language that hasn’t appeared until now. Previously, cards in Traditional Chinese were released in Hong Kong and Taiwan. Now, with the release in Simplified Chinese, a whole new audience will get a chance to start playing and collecting.

Featured on the packaging for these three sets are Charizard, Rayquaza, and Sylveon. Inside, players can find GX versions of these cards and other regular cards that have been revealed. The revealed regular cards include Scyther, Magikarp, Wigglytuff, and Dragonair.

According to PokeBeach, mainland Chinese releases of Pokémon TCG are expected to take place at a rapid pace so that the country can catch up to Japan and that they can both receive the same sets.

You’ll be able to get your hands on the first mainland China release of Pokémon TCG when it lands on Oct. 28.