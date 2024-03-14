The Pokémon Company is bringing Miraidon to life as a real motorbike

The Pokémon Company and Toyota have teamed up to make Pokémon Scarlet and Violet fans’ dreams come true by creating a real-like Miraidon motorbike.

The real-life Miraidon will be displayed at Tokyo Midtown Hibiya from March 15 to 17, so if you aren’t in Japan right now, don’t get your hopes of seeing it anytime soon. Admission to the venue is free, and photo opportunities will be available for all guests.

Lucky fans might even be able to ride and test drive the motorbike, but only for a few guests in attendance. The team at Toyota is expecting a large turnout, so you will need to pick up a numbered ticket for a chance at riding it, and even then, there is no guarantee your ticket will be called.

The Miraidon is pretty sophisticated and can switch between its Low-Power Mode and Drive Mode forms. The fact you can ride it makes me very jealous to not be in Japan right now to see it myself. Being only available for two days and for a limited ticketed audience feels like a crime for the amount of work that went into making it.

Seeing Miraidon in all its glory makes me hopeful that Koraidon fans will also get the same treatment. Miraidon’s futuristic and metal body translates well into a real-life motorbike. But I have to wonder what a Koraidon would look like, even if it doesn’t have the impressive technological features Miraidon has.

Until then, all we can do is hope the Miraidon bike returns for travelers outside of Japan in the future. It might even appear at this year’s Pokémon World Championship if we are lucky.

