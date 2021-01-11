The Pokémon Company has started sending out Zarude codes via email in Europe

European trainers are finally getting their code for the mythical Pokémon Zarude in Pokémon Sword and Shield via a newsletter email. Those who subscribed to the Pokémon Trainer Club newsletter back in December have until March 31 to redeem it.

Prior to this newsletter option, U.K.-based players had to visit a GAME Store or access the GAME Online store to get the serial code. But because of the COVID-19 pandemic, many trainers didn’t have a chance to receive Zarude.

It’s impossible to catch the mythical Pokémon in Pokémon Sword and Shield during the campaign, so European trainers had to wait until The Pokémon Company offered the serial code via email.

The distributed Zarude will probably be the same as the previous campaigns in other countries. That means trainers can expect it to be at level 60, have the Leaf Guard ability, and know the moves Close Combat, Power Whip, Swagger, and Snarl.

Zarude is a Grass and Dark-type Rogue Monkey Pokémon and has an exclusive move in Pokémon Sword and Shield called Jungle Healing. It will also be featured in the new Pokémon movie, Koko.