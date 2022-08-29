The Pokémon Company posts cryptic imagery relating to Scarlet and Violet’s Paldea region

Marketing for Pokémon games tend to vary heavily, with some information being shared upfront in great detail and other pieces of information being hidden behind cryptic messages and imagery.

The latter is what The Pokémon Company opted for early this morning, as it shared four separate images with colorful targets and shapes covering rocks, trees, and other natural landmarks somewhere in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s Paldea region.

Hey Trainers! We’ve managed to obtain these photos of some strange markings taken by a photographer from Paldea. 📸



They seem to be getting a lot of attention from the region’s citizens…



No specific information about these strange markings were included in the post, but TPC did mention that they “seem to be getting a lot of attention from the region’s citizens” throughout Paldea. This likely means that the shapes are odd occurrences that have people in the region confused, or they have a significant meaning to the locals and are drawing attention for a different reason.

Speculation is already taking off as to what the markings actually mean, with some of the more clever answers revolving around a potential tie to one of the game’s three core story paths—the Treasure Hunt.

While we don’t know much about what the Treasure Hunt will actually involve yet, we do know that more than just the player character will be involved in the event and it will act as some sort of competition. There is also a good chance that this event is something tied to the local culture of Paldea, meaning the region’s citizens are drawn to the markings because of the potential reward or significance they hold.

Other speculative points involve fans hoping for a new Smeargle regional form or a different artist-themed Pokémon, a Pokémon that has a theme that involves darts, or trending posts about how “the trees are gay.” There are also some fans hoping for or dreading another 24-hour livestream placed in a dense forest or jungle like the Galarean Ponyta reveal stream that could be coming.

If TPC is teasing something like this, it is likely a new reveal will be shared in the near future. So keep your eyes peeled for whatever these colorful images may lead to, even if it is most likely just going to be the first of several Pokémon reveals.