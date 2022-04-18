The Pokémon Company agrees to purchase trading card printing company Millennium Print Group

The two groups first partnered in 2015 and will now work to improve the printer's capabilities.

The Pokémon Company is bringing its main trading card manufacturer in-house, announcing it has “entered into agreement” to purchase Millennium Print Group for an undisclosed amount.

Millennium has worked with TPC as a partner in manufacturing the Pokémon TCG since 2015. This move was made to further develop that partnership and enhance the printer’s wider capabilities.

Millennium will continue to operate independently, according to the official press release. But TPC will further develop the printer’s “capabilities, infrastructure, and scale” via investment and other methods to turn Millennium into a premier printer of trading cards that can benefit the entire industry, not just the Pokémon TCG.

“The talented team at Millennium Print Group has been an important partner to The Pokémon Company International for many years, helping us bring the Pokémon Trading Card Game to our fans with the quality they expect,” TPCI president Kenji Okubo said. “By joining forces in a more meaningful way, our goal is to enhance the ways our organizations work together and continue to bring the highest quality Pokémon TCG products to market. Simultaneously, we aim to develop Millennium into an even better, bigger, state-of-the-art version of their already exceptional organization, benefitting not just Pokémon, but all of their customers.”

This deal with Millennium will allow TPC to further increase the scale and capabilities of its main TCG printing company, which in turn will act as an investment for the company’s best-selling product.

Millennium will continue its normal operations as a “separate, autonomous organization” with TPC providing additional investment and industry expertise. The North Carolina-based company will still be able to work with other customers, too. CEO Terry Pegram said this will be a benefit to Millennium’s team members and customers as it presses forward to become a “premier printer for trading cards in the world.”