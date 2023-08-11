The Paradox Rift is open: Pokémon TCG introduces Scarlet and Violet favorite with new set

We've all been waiting for this one.

As we approach the kick-off of Pokémon’s 2023 World Championships in Japan, TCG players and collectors in the west have been treated to an exciting Paradox-flavored announcement.

The next TCG set landing here in the west will be Paradox Rift, but now we know exactly which Pokémon will feature in this upcoming release and it’s none other than the popular Scarlet and Violet newcomer Iron Valiant.

This Pokémon closely resembles Gallade and is without a doubt the most popular non-legendary Paradox creature to come from the latest generation. While we haven’t had any sneak peeks at cards in the set, as you’d expect, whatever secret rare variant of Iron Valiant emerges they will be the sets chase cards.

"Paradox Rift" Officially Revealed!



Check out the news story on PokeBeach for all the details:



➡️ https://t.co/taSkUWrx3W pic.twitter.com/vXe2P4IX3l — PokeBeach.com💧 ✈️ Worlds 🇯🇵 (@pokebeach) August 10, 2023

PokeBeach was the first outlet to report Paradox Rift as the next TCG set after Obsidian Flames, and according to them, this upcoming release will include OCG cards from the Raging Surf, Ancient Roar, and Future Flash sets.

Raging Surf has its product art released earlier this month teasing legendary favorites such as Jirachi and Groudon, along with Scarlet and Violet’s new golden-Pokémon Gholdengo.

Before we get Paradox Rift, players will get their chance to open Obsidian Flames packs, in less than 24 hours. You’ll want to know what to look for in these packs as there are plenty of high-value items to be found.

In fact, when we opened our first packs we were greeted with one of the set’s rarest cards.

Once Obsidian Flames has simmered down it will be time to prepare for Paradox Rift. This set will land in the west on Nov. 3 with prereleases starting in late October.

