The Isle of Armor DLC has level scaling in Pokémon Sword and Shield

Pokemon Sword and Shield’s first DLC pack, The Isle of Armor, will have level scaling, according to IGN. This means players will be able to take part in the DLC festivities whenever they feel like it.

Depending on where you are in the main story and how much of the Wild Area you have unlocked, the DLC will mimic that to give everyone a fair experience.

For instance, if you have completed the game and have a full team of level 100 Pokémon, the DLC’s areas will match that so anyone can jump in and feel like they have a challenge. The same is also apparently true for the second DLC pass, The Crown Tundra.

IGN previously tried out the first 30 minutes of the game and learned more about what the DLC has to offer.

Other than this basic information, though, we still have no idea how the game will work or what will be on offer in the DLC. But trainers won’t have to wait much longer to find out.

The Isle of Armor launches on June 17 for Pokémon Sword and Shield.