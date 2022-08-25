The funniest Pokémon fusions using Pokémon Fusion Generator

Sure, Pokémon are great and all, but what if you could mix and match their features to make silly and terrifying creatures? That’s the appeal behind Pokémon fusions, which take two (or more!) Pokémon and mix their characteristics, resulting in one incredibly cursed ‘fakemon.’

They’re usually created by mixing sprites on web-based creation websites.

Several of these creation website have sprung up over the last few years, with one of the best being Japeal’s Pokémon Fusion Generator. All you need to do is choose two Pokémon and hit the glowing blue “Fuse” button to not only receive a remixed Pokémon, but a terrifying melded cry.

The generator even references types, mashes names together, and allows you to “evolve” your fusion by swapping in one of the source Pokémon’s evolved forms.

It’s a great way for Pokémon fans to kill time and see what abominations they can come up with. Here are the funniest fusions we made in Pokémon Fusion Generator.

Mr. Stly

Screengrab via Pokémon Fusion Generator

Mr. Mime mixed with anything else was already going to be terrifying, but using Gastly as the body base makes it worse than we thought possible. Mr. Stly is essentially a disembodied Mr. Mime head floating through the Pokémon world on Gastly’s ghostly energy, using Trick Room and Psychic on unsuspecting souls.

It’s enough to make any fan glad Pokémon isn’t real, which is saying something.

Megaform

Screengrab via Pokémon Fusion Generator

Continuing with the bodyless head trend, Megaform is the face of Meganium plopped onto the body of Castform. This Grass and Normal-type looks like it’s ready to take a bite out of anything it finds: its mouth takes up about 75% of the front of its body. Could a sunny form Castform and Meganium fusion instantly use Solarbeam? Maybe it’s best we leave Castform in its normal form for everyone’s safety.

Rosezard

Screengrab via Pokémon Fusion Generator

Rosezard is the dour-looking fusion of Charizard and Roselia. While the opposite order made Roselia look something like Megaform—a giant head on a tiny body—Rosezard is much funnier.

The replacement of Charizard’s dramatic roar with Roselia’s bored expression, not to mention the transformation of Charizard’s hands into Roselia’s roses, makes for a startling composition.

The best part might just be the fusion’s pointed feet—how is anyone supposed to walk like that?

Porygon2

Screengrab via Pokémon Fusion Generator

This doesn’t look like any Porygon2 I’ve ever seen. While Porygon2 and Porygon-Z are close enough in appearance that this fusion isn’t anything too ridiculous, this fusion adds just the right amount of zany distortion that it looks like it could be a brand-new Porygon evolution. The story goes that Porygon2 evolves into Porygon-Z when traded holding the Dubious Disk, which supposedly imparts a computer virus that gives it that far-flung look in its eyes. This must be the part where Porygon becomes a Flying-type—is it just me, or does it look like it has wings?

Bulbaria

Screengrab via Pokémon Fusion Generator

Bulbasaur’s going for a ride! For some reason, Grass-types make for the funniest fusions. (Just ask Megaform and Rosezard.) Bulbaria looks like Bulbasaur stole a piece of Altaria’s cloud, tied a bow on the back of its head, and proceeded to speed down Cycling Road in Kanto.

Something about his tiny feet sticking out of the bottom of the cloud gets me every time. Altaria’s backward tilt makes it look like Bulbasaur is about to fall over, but that’s part of the fun of it, right?

Mawitty

Screengrab via Pokémon Fusion Generator

Someone, please give Mawitty some help—I don’t think it can see. This fusion is probably what would happen if Mawile’s large jaws ate Skitty, but Skitty got the upper hand and started running around with the jaws. While many people enjoy having cats run up to them, this might not be a cat you’d want to see running toward you.

I keep going back to its lack of a face: how can it see? How can it smell? Does it have a Lickitung-like tongue that it uses to slurp things up?

These are the questions that keep me up at night.

Lickipeon

Screengrab via Pokémon Fusion Generator

Look, it’s a new Eeveelution! You knew we couldn’t get through this list without including at least one Lickitung fusion—that tongue goes with just about everything. In this case, it’s the unfortunate Espeon who plays host to the tongue and Lickitung’s very silly expression. Espeon is known for its psychic power and the ability to sense changes in weather and environment with its fur, but it doesn’t seem like Lickipeon is going to be sensing anything anytime soon.

There’s no room for brain cells in that head though, we’re thinking.

Want to make your own wild Pokemon fusions? Head over to the Pokémon Fusion Generator and start experimenting with the creatures!