The fastest way to hatch eggs in Pokémon Sword and Shield

If you’re a longtime fan of the Pokémon franchise, you’ve probably hatched one or two eggs in your journey to becoming a Pokémon master. And if you haven’t, you’ll likely soon find out how tedious hatching eggs can be in Pokémon Sword and Shield.

Luckily for fans of the franchise, however, there is a way to speed the process up.

Players need to be sure that they have a Pokémon in your party that has the Flame Body ability to speed up the process of hatching eggs. Next, you’ll want to head to the Day Care Center in the Wild Area if you plan to hatch a lot of eggs and make sure you have your camera settings to regular.

Related: How to get shiny Pokémon using Masuda Method egg breeding in Sword and Shield

Move the left joystick right in an open area while holding the right joystick left to make your character cycle around in a circle. You can always use an elastic band to keep your controller moving as well if you don’t want to do it manually.

This will allow your character to move around freely and rack up steps while the Flame Body ability will make the hatching process a lot quicker. You could easily hatch five eggs in about 8-10 minutes doing this method.