The best Psychic-type Pokémon of all time, ranked

Fire, Water, and Grass are the starter Pokémon types in Pokémon games because the three starters in the mainline games always come from these elements. Including these starting types, there are 15 more types of Pokémon to choose from. There is the Normal type, regarded as the most adaptable, and the Rock type is naturally inclined to use rocks to deal damage. However, one type could be considered the trickiest to master—Psychic.

The Psychic type in Pokémon has been one of the most powerful types since Generation One. Since psychic attacks could only be resisted by psychic Pokemon, many consider them overpowered in Generation One. Generation Two introduced the Steel type, which was able to resist the Psychic-type attacks.

Even so, the Psychic type remained one of the most dominant and popular types of all time. Some of its moves cause effects and status conditions, such as Confusion and Asleep. Although some Psychic-type moves can deal massive damage, two of the most powerful Legendary Pokémon in history, Mew and Mewtwo, are Psychic types.

But outside of the moves, some fans also favor Psychic Pokémon because of their appearance. Many of these Psychic Pokémon appear threatening and fierce, reflecting their power and fearsome abilities. However, some can also be elegant, cute, or visually appealing, especially with the purple/violet aesthetic associated with the Psychic personality type. Having said that, here’s our list of the top 10 best Psychic Pokémon, based on stats, power, story significance, aesthetic, and overall impact on the community.

10) Wobbuffet

Image via The Pokemon Company

You’re most likely familiar with the iconic Pokémon of Team Rocket’s Jessie, Wobbuffet, if you watched the Pokémon series back when it was set in Johto. This blue, jelly-like Pokémon is called the Patient Pokémon. It’s one of the series’ most memorable creatures, especially when Wobbuffett speaks its name when Team Rocket blasts off into the air after being hit by Pikachu’s attacks.

Wobbuffet is an evolution of Wynaut, which is also a blue, jelly-looking Pokémon with flat black eyes and a large mouth. As for its moves, Wobbuffet can use Destiny Bond, Mirror Coat, and Safeguard.

9) Hoopa

Image via The Pokemon Company

Hoopa, the Mythical Pokémon from Generation Six, looks like a tiny jester from a circus with rings when you first look at it. But don’t be deceived by its looks when it’s still in its cute, Hoopa Confined form. Its skills are impressive, especially when it enters its powered form known as the Hoopa Unbound.

Hoopa has a base stat total of 600, with high-damaging Psychic moves such as Phantom Force, Psychic, and Hyperspace Hole, to name a few. It starred in the Pokémon movie, Hoopa and the Clash of Ages, where Hoopa showed its skills, such as summoning other Pokémon, including some Legendaries.

8) Alakazam

Image via The Pokemon Company

The spoon symbolizes food, often attracting people to eat. But don’t get mistaken when you see it being held by Alakazam, one of the most popular and powerful Psychic Pokémon to date, especially when it uses its abilities to deal damage or manipulate other Pokémon.

Alakazam was introduced in Generation One and is the final Pokémon in the evolution tree of Abra to Kadabra. It has a base stat total of 500, but when it evolves to Mega Alakazam, it goes up to 600. Also, its spoons increase from two to five, causing them to float in the air as an added talent.

7) Deoxys

Image via The Pokemon Company

Known as the DNA Pokémon, Deoxys has been known as the first Pokémon to have various forms. Deoxys can present itself in its Normal Form, Attack Form, Defense Form, and Speed Form. Deoxys’ stats are redistributed to favor the name it takes. You may consider using its Speed Form because it spreads Deoxys’ stats more equally than the other forms.

Deoxys is the star of the Pokémon movie Destiny Deoxys, with the purple crystal Deoxys being the one to search for the Deoxys with the green crystal. Its Speed Form, however, debuted on a later appearance, specifically in episode 171 of Pokemon the Series: Ruby and Sapphire, known as Pokémon Ranger – Deoxys’ Crisis!

6) Espeon

Image via The Pokemon Company

Espeon has this elegance as a Psychic cat-like creature that no other Eevee evolutions could ever top. The creature has charming eyes, a red circle on its forehead, and a tail with a distinct split at the end, all covered with its light-purple skin, exemplifying its Psychic-type nature.

But do not underestimate Espeon’s prowess in battle. It has high speed and special attack stats, with attacks such as Confusion and Future Sight as its signature moves. Espeon is the starting Pokémon in the Nintendo GameCube game Pokémon Colosseum alongside another Eevolution, Umbreon.

5) Mew

Image via The Pokemon Company

Mew can be considered one of the pioneers of copying moves and using them on its own, further proving that the Psychic type is one of the most flexible types in Pokémon. This charming Ancient and Legendary Pokémon has a base stat total of 600, which is lower than other Legendaries. Even with lower stats, Mew’s contribution to the franchise, especially in uplifting the Psychic type, is definitive.

All TMs and HMs available in the game can be used by Mew. Though its stats are more distributed and do not focus on one particular strength, the fact that Mew can use almost any move in Pokémon is already impressive by any standard. Just be prepared when you want to catch it because it is more challenging than you think.

4) Calyrex

Image via The Pokemon Company

Calyrex isn’t called the King Pokémon for nothing. This Psychic type can be a threat in battles, especially when it enters its powered forms. You can use the Glastrier to get Ice Rider Calyrex, while the Spectrier will give you Shadow Rider Calyrex.

All forms of Calyrex are Psychic types. Calyrex’s signature moves include Psyshock, Future Sight, Astral Barrage, and Heal Pulse. Notable feats for Calyrex are its ability to talk through telepathy, high speed, and Special Attack stats, and becoming the cover art Pokémon for the Sword and Shield expansion, Crown Tundra.

All hail King Calyrex!

3) Mr. Mime

Image via The Pokemon Company

Mime artists are clever most of the time, but can also be fun to have around. Their imitation is entertaining and could be a treat to watch, especially when the actions being imitated are funny. In the world of Pokémon, mimes have a representation that has become one of the most iconic Pocket Monsters to date, the one and only, Mr. Mime.

As Mr. Mime emerged in Generation One, it became the first Pokémon to use the psychic move Role Play, which can copy an opponent’s abilities. Mr. Mime has its own set of damage-dealing moves, such as Psybeam, Dazzling Gleam, and Psychic. Another interesting fact about Mr. Mime is that it has a Galarian Form that can evolve into Mr. Rime. Mime Jr. in the Galar Region can evolve directly into Mr. Rime, but all the other Mime versions cannot compare to the legacy Mr. Mime established during the first generation of Psychic Pokémon.

2) Gardevoir

Image via The Pokemon Company

We already tackled the elegance Espeon has as an appealing cat-like Psychic Pokémon. If we are talking about nearly ladylike beauty, we should discuss Gardevoir. The final evolution of Ralts to Kirlia is second on our list because of its impact on the Psychic type.

Gardevoir is known as the Embrace Pokémon. Its visual shows a woman that looks like she is wearing a long, flowing gown while her arms are slightly spread. You can imagine it as someone that goes to a ball while being mesmerized by the surroundings, though it can be you who could be mesmerized by her beauty.

But aside from its looks, Gardevoir has the potential to be a powerful Pokémon. Moves like Dream Eater, Future Sight, and Psychic deal substantial damage to the opponent. It can also Mega Evolve into Mega Gardevoir which is a stronger and more elegant version of the Pokémon.

1) Mewtwo

Image via The Pokemon Company

We can’t let Mewtwo be left out when discussing the Psychic types. This Generation One Pokémon has always been on the top ranks in determining the strongest and most powerful Pocket Monsters in history. When judging all Psychic-type Pokémon, Mewtwo takes the number one spot on our list.

In terms of being an all-around and fully committed Psychic-type Pokémon, Mewtwo almost has it all. We can’t deny its 680 base stat total and Mega Evolutions that can reach up to 780. But what’s more impactful is how Mewtwo was presented in the franchise, especially in the movies.

Mewtwo was the first Pokémon who could talk, thanks to its telepathy. It was also the star of the first Pokémon movie, Mewtwo Strikes Back. The Pokémon Mewtwo has left its mark in the world as a Psychic type and a Pokémon in general. Perhaps if Mewtwo hadn’t existed, the Psychic type wouldn’t be as powerful and tricky as it is today.