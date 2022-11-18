The best nicknames for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s starters

There’s a community-wide debate about Pokémon nicknames. Players in one camp are firmly against nicknames: they’d rather keep their Pokémon’s name the same as its default species name and leave it at that. Players in the other camp love to give their Pokémon weird and wacky nicknames that complement some part of their appearance or mark their role on their Trainer’s team.

If you’re on Team Nickname, there are plenty of fun nicknames out there that would be perfect for your Pokémon. With the recently-released Pokémon Scarlet and Violet finally available, fans will want to start coming up with good nicknames for their first partner Pokémon as quickly as possible. We’ve compiled a list of silly nicknames that will work well with either Fuecoco, Quaxly, or Sprigatito.

Here are the best nicknames for Scarlet and Violet‘s starter Pokémon.

Best nicknames for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet‘s starters

Fuecoco

Image via Nintendo

Jalapeño

Almost any pepper name would work here, but we like Jalapeño for its familiarity and comfort. Just don’t run around Paldea with a Fuecoco called Bell Pepper–this little guy is way spicier than that.

Fuego

If you want something a little more serious but still in theme, try Fuego. It’s the Spanish word for fire, which fits Fuecoco’s Fire typing perfectly. It also meshes well with Paldea’s Iberian Peninsula theme.

Toaster

It’s always fun to name your first Fire type after a mundane kitchen appliance. It’s too bad there isn’t enough space to call it Wafflemaker.

OneBrainCell

Let’s admit it: we all thought Fuecoco looked a little “no thoughts, head empty” when we first saw it. Commemorate its low intelligence and big heart with this only slightly mean name.

Quaxly

Screengrab via Game Freak

Slay

Quaxly evolves into the dramatic Quaquacal, so you’ll want to make sure the name you pick for it still matches its style when it evolves. Why not go for this classic pick?

Quaq

It’s like “quack,” but trendier. Get it? Since Quaxly is a duck?

Goose

If you’re a big fan of Untitled Goose Game and want your starter Pokémon to have the same unhinged energy, try the simple yet effective Goose.

Slick

Part of Quaxly’s description says that it focuses much of its energy on keeping its hair and head clean. Its body also produces a gel-like substance that waterproofs its feathers. I think this one is self-explanatory.

Sprigatito

Screengrab via Nintendo

Grass Cat

Yes, that kind of grass. While the Pokémon franchise might not let you put in its real name, you can get away with a nickname. After all, Sprigatito is officially known as the Grass Cat Pokémon.

Florafauna

This one comes from two different sources: Floragato, the name of Sprigatito’s evolution, and “fauna,” which generally refers to animals. It’s funny in a smart way because Sprigatito is both a plant and an animal—if you consider Pokémon to be animals.

Toe Beans

Just look at that adorable Pokédex picture of Sprigatito. If you examine it closely, you’ll notice that the Pokémon has small pink toes underneath its paws. Aren’t those worth celebrating?

Not Bipedal

Part of the Pokémon community is in shambles after learning that Sprigatito becomes more humanoid when it evolves into Floragato and Meowscarada. Keep the four-footed dream alive with this self-referential name.