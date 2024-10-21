The best moveset for Morpeko in Pokémon Go

Morpeko is making its way to Pokémon Go, and if you’re keen to get them on your team, adding them to your roster will be a challenge. After you get them, and a strong one, the next step is to figure out what attacks you want to teach them.

There are a handful of moves you can teach Morpeko, but only a specific combination stands out as the best option. Knowing these attacks and how to use Morpeko best means you can get the most out of this Pokémon. Unfortunately, Morpeko doesn’t have an evolved form, which could limit how you use it. Here’s everything you need to know about Morpeko’s best moveset in Pokémon Go.

Morpeko’s best moveset in Pokémon Go

Morpeko has a unique attack, Aura Wheel, that changes based on its form. Image via the Pokemon Company. Remix by Dot Esports

Morpeko is an Electric and Dark-type Pokémon. It is weak against Bug, Fairy, Fighting, and Ground-type moves and resistant against Dark, Electric, Flying, Ghost, Psychic, and Steel-type attacks. It is an interesting choice for your team because it has access to a charged move, Aura Wheel, that changes attack types based on its current form and every time you use it in battle. The best moveset you can teach Morpeko in Pokémon Go is the fast move Thunder Shock and the charged moves Aura Wheel and Psychic Fangs.

When it comes to Morpeko’s fast moves, Thunder Shock is a great choice. It’s an attack that does three damage but provides 4.5 energy each turn. It’s an attack that only needs two turns to use it, and Morpeko does give it a damage bonus because it’s an Electric type in Pokémon Go. Alternatively, the other choices you have are Bite and Charge Beam. Bite is a Dark-type move that does four damage but only gives two energy per turn. Charge Beam is slightly better, where it does five damage and gives 3.6 energy per turn. However, Thunder Shock takes the crown as the best fast move option for Morpeko because of how much energy it can get each turn.

There are a few more choices for Morpeko’s charged move that you can go through, which can make or break your team. These are all the charged moves Morpeko can learn in Pokémon Go.

Aura Wheel (Electric or Dark-type)

Outrage (Dragon-type)

Psychic Fangs (Psychic-type)

Seed Bomb (Grass-type)

Of these choices, the best combination will be Aura Wheel and Psychic Fangs. Of these two, the immediate attack you always want to go with is Aura Wheel. This is Morpeko’s signature move; every time you use it, Morpeko changes its form. Morpeko begins in its Fully Belly form, and Aura Wheel is an Electric-type attack, but when you next use it, Aura Wheel becomes a Dark-type move when Morpeko swaps to its Hangry mode. There’s no way to control the mode change outside of Aura Wheel. Psychic Fangs is a strong attack for a Dark-type Pokémon that does 40 damage for 35 energy, opening Morpeko up to being super effective against Fighting and Poison-types in Pokémon Go.

The other options are extremely interesting for Morpeko, and they’re surprising. Morpeko could use the move Outrage, a Dragon-type move. However, Outrage requires at least 60 energy, and because Aura Wheel and Psychic Fangs are significantly lower than that, it’d be a waste to add it to Morpeko’s choices. On the other hand, Seed Bomb costs 45 energy but only causes 65 damage compared to Aura Wheel’s 100, and Morpeko doesn’t get a damage bonus from using it in Pokémon Go. You’re better off sticking with Aura Wheel and Psychic Fangs.

Is Morpeko good in Pokémon Go?

Morpeko is a surprisingly good choice if you plan to use it in the Great League. It’s a worthwhile option to add to your team if you’re looking for a Pokémon to counter Dark, Electric, Flying, Ghost, Psychic, or Steel-type Pokémon. It’s not the most defensive option, and you’ll want to treat this as one of your main attackers on your team. You also want to stick to the Great League rather than taking it to the Ultra League or using it in five-star raids.

