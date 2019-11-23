The best Fire-type Pokémon in Sword and Shield

The eighth generation of Pokémon games introduced a couple of new powerful Fire-type Pokémon in the mix. But unfortunately for fans of the fiery creatuers, not all of them are quite useful in Sword and Shield.

With the Pokédex being reduced in half, the number of Fire-type offerings are reduced in comparison to previous titles, with just over 12 to choose from.

Having a Fire-type on your team, however, can be quite crucial in some matches depending on which version of the game you have. They take half damage against the rampant Fairy-type Pokémon and have also been popular across the Pokémon community for some time now. Shiny breeders often add them to their party to help speed up egg hatching with the use of the Flame Body ability.

But when it comes down to battling, some Fire-types are definitely more valuable than others. Because of this, we have listed the best Fire-type Pokémon you should consider getting for your team when Pokémon Sword and Shield becomes the main competitive title for 2020.

Arcanine

Screengrab via Nintendo

Type: Fire

Arcanine is pretty much a go-to in every generation thanks to its ability Intimidate, which lowers the Attack stat of opposing Pokémon, as well as its access to a large move pool.

With this pool, you can make Arcanine fit any team composition that you need. You can have it be a swift fighter that attacks first with moves like Extremespeed, or have it assist your other Pokémon in competitive double battles.

With a lack of decent Fire-types in the game, Arcanine is just that much more viable as it is readily available to get from the start.

Charizard

Screengrab via Nintendo

Type: Fire/Flying

One of two Pokémon on this list with Gigantamax forms, Charizard isn’t available until the late game after finishing the story. But the Pokémon is definitely worth the wait nonetheless.

While not the strongest Fire-type ever, the lack of options available means it’s a choice between this and Salazzle. While the latter’s Poison coverage is tempting, Charizard’s Gigantamax form barely inches out in a competitive format that will be dominated by Dynamaxing.

It also helps that Charizard has access to a bunch of Dragon-type and other varying types of moves. Although it won’t win you games, it can surely set you off to a good start.

Chandelure

Screengrab via Nintendo

Type: Ghost/Fire

Chandelure can be a weird pick, since it has the largest number of weaknesses on this list. It takes takes double damage from Water, Ground, Rock, Ghost, and Dark-type moves, but it makes up in pure power.

The Ghost and Fire-type is the definition of a glass cannon Pokémon, one you can put all your chips in to take down a problematic opponent in an instant. It isn’t one you want to rely on for a long period, however. Chandelure excels in dealing a large amount of damage quickly before the opponent has any chance to react.

Considering even speedrunners are using its pre-evolution, Litwick, to help complete game as quickly as possible, Chandelure has the potential to be a powerhouse in competitive moving forward.

Turtonator

Screengrab via Nintendo

Type: Fire/Dragon

Turtonator made the list thanks to its Dragon-typing. It’s the only Dragon Pokémon in Sword and Shield that won’t quickly fall to powerful Fairy Pokémon due to its Fire-typing.

Turtonator is the ideal tank of the team due to its Shell Armor ability, which prevents the opponent from landing critical hits. Its access to moves like Iron Defense and Shell Trap also makes it the ideal Brickhouse that it should be in double battles.

That isn’t to say it can’t strike just as hard, though, so there’s still a lot of room for strategy and improvement with Turtonator on your team.

Centiskorch

Screengrab via Nintendo

Type: Fire/Bug

Centiskorch is the second Pokémon to have a Gigantamax form on this list, and its great typing means it’s only weak to three kinds of attacks.

It also has a wide pool of abilities to choose from to help any team composition, such as White Smoke, which makes Pokémon moves that lower stats have no effect. With the White Smoke ability, Centiskorch is a great counter to Arcanine and other Intimidate users.

It can also have the Flame Body ability, an added extra for those who will be breeding a lot of eggs for the perfect IV Pokémon for the upcoming World Championship.