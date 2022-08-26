The 10 Pokémon with the highest CP in Pokémon Go

Pokémon Go gives players the ability to find and capture their favorite Pokémon spanning all eight generations of the franchise.

With a variety of Pokémon available in the game, it can be difficult to know which species are the strongest. One factor that can provide some insight into this is the Pokémon’s CP.

CP stands for combat power and differs from a Pokémon’s stats. The CP can basically be summarized as the base stats with a hidden modifier called an IV that will dictate the Pokémon’s overall power in battle, influenced directly by a Pokémon’s Attack, Defense, and HP stats.

Every Pokémon will have a CP that can be increased as the Pokémon levels up, but some Pokémon naturally have a higher max CP than others.

With hundreds of different Pokémon and forms available in the game, we’ve narrowed this list down to the 10 species with the highest max CP.

Mega Latios

Latios and Latias are a pair of Legendary Pokémon capable of Mega Evolution, a feat only a handful of Legendaries can accomplish. Compared to Mega Latias, Mega Latios boasts a slightly higher Attack stat, which gives it a bit of a higher CP. Should players be able to get their hands on a Latios with decent stats and a handful of Latios Mega Energy, they can add a Latios with a max of 5,661 CP to their teams. Unfortunately, as a Legendary Pokémon, this Pokémon’s availability is limited, with its Mega Energy being even more elusive.

Mega Latias

Close behind Mega Latios is the more defensive part of the pairing, Mega Latias. This Legendary Pokémon is capable of reaching a peak of 5,428 CP upon Mega Evolving. But like Latios, it is not an easy Pokémon for players to locate or catch, while its Mega Evolution may prove even more difficult to obtain. This Dragon/Psychic-type Pokémon works well in nearly any Raid or Gym battle.

Mega Gyarados

This Water and Dark-type Pokémon can reach up to 5,332 CP and has some high Attack stats to boot. While Mega Evolutions are extremely powerful, they do come at a cost—they cannot be used in PvP, have an eight-hour duration, and require the use of Mega Energy, forcing players to pick opportune times to Mega Evolve. Despite this, the power of this form is greatly unmatched and more than enough to dominate its opposition.

Mega Charizard Y

Another Mega Evolution, Charizard Y is the perfect Fire-type Pokémon. Boasting some of the highest Attack stats in the game, this beast will decimate any foes in its way. The maximum CP this species can have is 5,037, which is more than enough to make it one of the most powerful Pokémon in the game.

Slaking

The most powerful Pokémon in its base form, Slaking has a max CP of 5,010. This is a well-rounded Pokémon boasting a single Normal type, though it struggles to take down opponents due to its limited movepool and being locked to Yawn as a fast attack. If you’re after something without a Mega Evolution that’s still powerful, Slaking is one of the best options.

Regigigas

The Legendary Pokémon with the highest CP currently available in Pokémon Go is Regigigas. This Normal-type boasts a max CP of 4,913. But Regigigas has been one of the hardest Pokémon to obtain in Pokémon Go due to it being locked behind very limited Raids, having not returned in some time.

Mega Gengar

As yet another Mega Evolution, Gengar boasts a powerful Ghost and Poison dual typing. It makes up for its lack of durability with outstanding Attack. Boasting a max CP of 4,902 and the highest Attack stat in the game, Mega Gengar is the perfect weapon to keep in your pocket.

Mega Ampharos

The Generation II Electric-type Pokémon Ampharos becomes significantly more powerful in its Mega Evolved form. As well as gaining the Dragon typing, this form boasts a max CP of 4,799. This temporary state is one of the most powerful options for an Electric-type offense in the game and a Pokémon worth adding to your team.

Mewtwo

One of the most popular Legendary Pokémon in the game, Mewtwo is also one of the most powerful. Boasting a max CP of 4,724, Mewtwo offers players the perfect Psychic-type offense. To capture this species, players will need to locate and complete its corresponding raid. Its Shadow form shares this same max CP but has an exponentially higher Attack power with the Shadow bonus.

Groudon

Both third-generation Legendary Pokémon, Kyogre and Groudon, are exceptional Pokémon with high CP counts of 4,652. Groudon, the Ground-type Pokémon, is one of the most powerful Legendaries available in the game right now. This Pokémon can be caught by completing its corresponding raid.