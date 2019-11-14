T1 signs 2014 Pokémon world champion Park Se-jun

T1 is officially entering the Pokémon scene. The organization revealed today that it signed 2014 Pokémon world champion Park Se-jun for the upcoming season.

This move comes two months after Park Se-jun officially fulfilled his two years of mandatory military service in South Korea.

T1 on Twitter We are thrilled to announce that 2014 Pokemon World Champion, Sejun Park, will be joining us! Please welcome @pokemon_tcg to the T1 Family. 🐿️ WCS 2014 파치리스로 마스터리그 우승을 차지했던 박세준 선수가 T1에 합류하게 되었습니다. 앞으로의 활약을 기대해주세요! #T1WIN

Park Se-jun is best known for his 2014 World Championship victory in the Masters Division when Pokémon X and Y were the main competitive games. His team revolved around the popular Pachirisu at the time, which was known for its strategic value.

Park Se-jun last competed in Pokémon in the 2017-18 season. He placed third in the 2017 Korean Nationals, as well as first in the Korean Winter League 2018 for VGC and first in the TCG Korean Nationals.

Fans will likely see Park Se-jun compete in Pokémon again when Sword and Shield, which release on Nov. 15, become the main competitive titles in January 2020.