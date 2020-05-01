Sword and Shield’s Rebel Clash expansion launches today for Pokémon Trading Card Game

Pokémon TCG’s new expansion, Sword and Shield’s Rebel Clash, is available around the world today, May 1, introducing over 190 cards and dozens of recently discovered Pokémon from the Galar region.

The expansion comes in booster packs, theme decks, Elite Trainer Boxes, and special collections. There are also new Pokémon VMAX that showcase Pokémon in their Gigantamax forms, as seen in the Sword and Shield video games for the Nintendo Switch.

The expansion features the following key cards for fans to collect, trade, and battle with:

16 Pokémon V

14 full-art Pokémon V, such as Toxtricity V, Dubwool V, and Boltund V

Seven Pokémon VMAX including Toxtricity VMAX, Copperajah VMAX, Dragapult VMAX

Final Evolutions of the first partner Pokémon of Galar

Over 15 Trainer cards and four full-art Supporter cards

Four new Special Energy cards

The complete Sword and Shield Rebel Clash expansion is available to play for free on Pokémon TCG Online. If you haven’t downloaded it yet, you can start playing with four free online theme decks. Collect and trade cards to battle with friends online.

You can take a look at all of these Pokémon cards, including Sword and Shield featured cards, in the Trading Card Database.

The Pokémon Company International said that it’s working with distribution and retail partners to ensure trainers that they can experience the “collect” part of the experience. But the distribution of decks may be limited due to the COVID-19 pandemic.