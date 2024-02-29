Super-rare Pikachu exclusive finally makes Pokémon Go Showcases worth grinding

Pokémon Go has finally given a good reason to engage with its showcase system, with players now having a chance to encounter an extremely unique Pikachu form.

Pikachu Ph.D. has today made its debut as a new reward for players who take part in Pokestop showcases, and there are plenty of other rewards to add to your collection too. This new Pikachu form wears a lab coat and glasses along with a graduate hat. It’s one of the most out-there forms of Pikachu in Pokémon Go so far.

The smartest Pikachu to date. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get this super rare Pokémon, you’ll need to earn a platinum medal which can only be obtained by earning 100 medals in Pokémon Go showcase competitions. This means you’ll want to be on the lookout for showcases whenever they show up on your adventure. Other rewards available for participating and eventually winning include Pikachu Ph.D. Glasses for Bronze, Pikachu Ph.D. Headband for Silver, and a new pose for Gold.

Once you’ve unlocked these medals, view them and click them to earn your rewards. This includes the encounter with Pikachu Ph.D once you have obtained the platinum medal.

Surprisingly, this isn’t the first time Pikachu Ph.D. has appeared in the franchise. This form of Pikachu was first introduced in Pokémon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire alongside a range of other cosplay Pokémon. Many other Pikachu forms from these games have already joined the Pokémon Go roster, including Pikachu Libre, which is available through the Battle League. In fact, there are more than 50 unique Pikachu forms already.

If you’re eager to get your hands on Pikachu Ph.D. the good news is it’s available right now so if you’ve already been competing you’ll be close. If not, that’s totally fine too—now’s your time to get out there and start showcasing your Pokémon.