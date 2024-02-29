Category:
Pokémon

Super-rare Pikachu exclusive finally makes Pokémon Go Showcases worth grinding

You may have already earned your encounter.
Image of Ryan Galloway
Ryan Galloway
|
Published: Feb 29, 2024 06:06 pm
Four Pikachu wearing crowns in a grassy field in Pokémon Go.
Image via Niantic

Pokémon Go has finally given a good reason to engage with its showcase system, with players now having a chance to encounter an extremely unique Pikachu form.

Recommended Videos

Pikachu Ph.D. has today made its debut as a new reward for players who take part in Pokestop showcases, and there are plenty of other rewards to add to your collection too. This new Pikachu form wears a lab coat and glasses along with a graduate hat. It’s one of the most out-there forms of Pikachu in Pokémon Go so far.

Pikachu PH.D Pokemon Go
The smartest Pikachu to date. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get this super rare Pokémon, you’ll need to earn a platinum medal which can only be obtained by earning 100 medals in Pokémon Go showcase competitions. This means you’ll want to be on the lookout for showcases whenever they show up on your adventure. Other rewards available for participating and eventually winning include Pikachu Ph.D. Glasses for Bronze, Pikachu Ph.D. Headband for Silver, and a new pose for Gold.

Once you’ve unlocked these medals, view them and click them to earn your rewards. This includes the encounter with Pikachu Ph.D once you have obtained the platinum medal.

Surprisingly, this isn’t the first time Pikachu Ph.D. has appeared in the franchise. This form of Pikachu was first introduced in Pokémon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire alongside a range of other cosplay Pokémon. Many other Pikachu forms from these games have already joined the Pokémon Go roster, including Pikachu Libre, which is available through the Battle League. In fact, there are more than 50 unique Pikachu forms already.

If you’re eager to get your hands on Pikachu Ph.D. the good news is it’s available right now so if you’ve already been competing you’ll be close. If not, that’s totally fine too—now’s your time to get out there and start showcasing your Pokémon.

related content
Read Article All promo codes for Pokémon Go (February 2024)
Category:
Codes
Codes
Pokémon
Pokémon
All promo codes for Pokémon Go (February 2024)
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Feb 29, 2024
Read Article Forget Mega Charizard Z, Pokémon players agree Flygon must finally get buffs in Legends: Z-A
Flygon attacking in the air in the Pokémon anime.
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
Forget Mega Charizard Z, Pokémon players agree Flygon must finally get buffs in Legends: Z-A
Karli Iwamasa Karli Iwamasa Feb 28, 2024
Read Article Best counters and builds for defeating 7-star Venusaur Tera Raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Player selfie with Venusaur in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
Best counters and builds for defeating 7-star Venusaur Tera Raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Karli Iwamasa Karli Iwamasa Feb 28, 2024
Related Content
Read Article All promo codes for Pokémon Go (February 2024)
Category:
Codes
Codes
Pokémon
Pokémon
All promo codes for Pokémon Go (February 2024)
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Feb 29, 2024
Read Article Forget Mega Charizard Z, Pokémon players agree Flygon must finally get buffs in Legends: Z-A
Flygon attacking in the air in the Pokémon anime.
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
Forget Mega Charizard Z, Pokémon players agree Flygon must finally get buffs in Legends: Z-A
Karli Iwamasa Karli Iwamasa Feb 28, 2024
Read Article Best counters and builds for defeating 7-star Venusaur Tera Raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Player selfie with Venusaur in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
Best counters and builds for defeating 7-star Venusaur Tera Raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Karli Iwamasa Karli Iwamasa Feb 28, 2024
Author
Ryan Galloway
Ryan is a Senior Staff Writer for Dot Esports who has been working at GAMURS since 2020. He covers a wide variety of titles from across the gaming space, with a focus on Pokémon. He boasts a degree in Journalism from Murdoch University. Email: ryan@dotesports.com