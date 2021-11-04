Steve Aoki, TCG Player partner to sell curated Pokémon products worth around $3 million

When Pokémon TCG collecting reached an all-time high during 2020, one of the most prominent figures leading the charge within the mainstream was American DJ Steve Aoki. Today, the producer shared that he’ll be selling off quite a bit of his collection, as well as plenty of other one-of-a-kind items.

The Aoki vault is now live via TCGplayer.com where collectors can purchase different mystery boxes in three different price tiers, as well as standalone PSA-graded Pokémon cards.

We have created the #AokiVault on @tcgplayer ! I have put together an assemblage of trophy items from my own personal Pokémon card collection, @aokiscardhouse limited edition toys, memorabilia, archived goodies that are not available anywhere else, merchandise, exclusive [1/3] pic.twitter.com/ejri2s05Zq — Steve Aoki (@steveaoki) November 3, 2021

The collaboration is said to see around $3 million of Pokémon cards and merch be put up for grabs.

Currently, the three mystery box tiers are completely sold out, but they will be restocked in the near future. The Diamond vault boasts PSA graded cards, collectibles, and “incredible surprises”. The Gold vault boasts a similar selection, but instead of being surprised, you’ll get limited-edition merch.

For those looking for the biggest score out of the Aoki Vault then the Magma tier is the one you’ll be looking to get. This includes an exclusive collector’s box, rarer PSA graded cards, and the most valuable collectibles. Also, purchasers of this tier have the chance to meet Steve Aoki on top of their loot.

Each week a new wave will go live with the first taking place earlier today and the last on Dec. 17, with the exclusion of Nov. 29. While you may have missed out on this first drop of vaults, you can check out the PSA-graded cards currently up for grabs on the site now.