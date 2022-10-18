Special costumed Duskull will appear during Pokémon Go’s Día de Muertos 2022 event

Niantic is keeping Pokémon Go’s ghostly energy rolling through the end of October with the return of the Día de Muertos event to start the November event season.

As a holiday celebrating the lives and the memory of friends and family who have moved on, the Día de Muertos 2022 event will bring in a new and returning costumed Pokémon—Duskull and its evolutions wearing a cempasúchil crown.

This special Duskull, Dusclops, and Dusknoir will be available to encounter throughout the event, which runs from 10am local time on Nov. 1 to 8pm local time on Nov. 2. You might even encounter a Shiny Duskull if you get lucky.

Along with the festive Duskull, all of the other featured Pokémon in the event have something to do with the festivities, whether they’re tied to the spiritual or physical aspects of the holiday. This includes floral Pokémon like Sunflora and Roselia along with some additional specters such as Yamask, Litwick, and more.

Houndoom, Cubone, and Swirlix will also be appearing as part of the event. Raids will feature the new costumed Duskull, Sableye, Giratina (Origin Forme), and Mega Banette—along with Dragonite and Druddigon.

Image via Niantic

As for event bonuses, players can enjoy boosted durations for Lure Modules and Incense, double Catch Candy, a new Collection Challenge featuring Alolan Marowak, and event-exclusive Field Research. Additional content will also be pushed live closer to the event, like an exclusive Día de Muertos avatar item that will be available to purchase from the in-game shop during and after the event.