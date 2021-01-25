Sneasel Limited Research Day and new Timed Research coming to Pokémon Go this month

Yet another Limited Research event is coming to Pokémon Go this month—and the featured Pokémon is nothing to sneeze at.

Sneasel will be appearing all around Pokémon Go from 8am to 10pm local time on Jan. 30, with event-exclusive Field Research giving special rewards and encounters with the Ice/Dark-type. Shiny Sneasel will also be appearing throughout that period for players lucky enough to encounter one.

This will be the eighth Limited Research Day that Niantic has run. The last one was Nidoran Day on Nov. 28.

Along with Sneasel Day, there will be new Timed Research running from Jan. 26 to Feb. 7. The research will be themed around Team Go Rocket. If it’s completed, it’ll lead to an encounter with a Ho-Oh that knows Earthquake.

Serebii Update: A new Bonus Box is available to purchase in Pokémon GO for 1 PokéCoin https://t.co/gDbXkHSvkT pic.twitter.com/6DTqsqlymd — Serebii.net (@SerebiiNet) January 25, 2021

A new Bonus Box is also available right now in the in-game shop for one PokéCoin that will give players 20 Ultra Balls, three Incense, and 15 Pinap Berries.