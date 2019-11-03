Skwovet and Greedunt apparently revealed in Pokémon Sword and Shield leaks

Since the first time Pokémon Sword and Shield was revealed, eagle-eyed fans managed to spot a weird squirrel-like Pokemon in the stands that Game Freak forgot to take out of its advertisement material. Now, we may finally have images of the Pokémon in full.

Since the game teasers released, fans have been waiting for the new Pokémon to reveal themselves. One early leaker posted in July, even going as far as to confirm their names, Skwovet and Greedunt.

Now, thanks to the lastest Pokémon Sword and Shield leaks, we finally seem to have an idea of what they look like, and it turns out they aren’t separate Pokémon but a pair in an evolution cycle.

Of course, these images are leaks without any confirmation from Game Freak or Nintendo. Fans should take the leaks with a grain of salt until we get official confirmation when Pokémon Sword and Shield release worldwide for the Nintendo Switch on Nov. 15.