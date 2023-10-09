Shroomish is about to give Pokémon Go players an amazing chance to grind Stardust

The stars will be out in Pokémon Go’s Spotlight Hour this week and we suggest you are too. During the Shroomish spotlight hour on Oct. 10, you’ll have a chance to stack up all of the Stardust you need, but first, you’ll want to have a Star Piece.

One Pokémon Go trainer pointed out to the community on Oct. 8 that the upcoming Spotlight Hour is the perfect time to grind Stardust—and they’re not wrong. During this hour you’ll have the chance to catch an abundance of Shroomish, a Pokémon that grants players extra Stardust when caught.

Shroomish usually gives 500 Stardust each, however, with the help of a Star Piece you can increase this to 750. So with the hour bringing all of the Shroomish you can catch there is ample opportunity to farm this precious resource.

Farming Shroomish doesn’t have to be all about the Stardust either; hit two birds with one stone by seeking out a new shiny to add to your collection while that Stardust rolls in.

To maximize your take, you’ll want to have two Star Pieces ready to go before the hour begins. Each of these will last you 30 minutes so you won’t need any more for this particular occasion. With these, you’ll want some quality Pokeballs and berries to make the catching process easier.

If this sounds like something you don’t want to miss then we suggest planning your schedule around it as there’s just one hour to get it done. The Shroomish Spotlight Hour in Pokémon Go will be live from 6pm to 7pm local time on Tuesday, Oct. 10.

If you can, get your walking shoes on and make sure to clean up that bonus Stardust courtesy of everyone’s favorite fungi, Shroomish.

