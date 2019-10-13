As with every Pokémon game to come before them, Pokémon Sword and Shield are going to have specific things unique to each version of the game. Some of those features are probably going to be minimal, but some people prefer one version exclusive Pokémon or one Legendary over the other.

We don’t have all of the information about exactly what Sword will have that Shield won’t, and vice versa, but there is enough to make a list of exclusive content for each version to give you an idea of what you might be getting into with each game.

Both games will give roughly the same experience with only minor changes like a few exclusive Pokémon or a gym leader being different, but a major game feature is not going to be kept to only one title. That isn’t how Game Freak has done things in the past, and it is unlikely that the developers will start doing that now.

Should you buy Pokémon Sword or Pokémon Shield?

Version Exclusive Pokémon

Outside of preference to a pointy weapon or a firm defense, the first thing you need to look at is the exclusive Pokémon that will be included in each game.

Version exclusives will only be obtainable in the wild or via trades in a game, meaning you will only find wild Larvitar in Shield while Deino will only be available in Sword. You can always just trade with friends to get them whenever you want, but if you want to play through the game with a team you worked to capture and train, then this is an important choice.

So far the list is very limited and only includes several Pokémon and the two Galarian forms of Kanto originals that have been revealed: Sirfetch’d and Galarian Ponyta. More will likely be announced in the coming weeks, but the list is usually not very extensive.

Pokémon Sword Exclusive Pokémon Shield Exclusive Deino Larvitar Zweilous Pupitar Hydreigon Tyranitar Jangmo-o Goomy Hakamo-o Sliggoo Kommo-o Goodra Farfetch’d Galarian Ponyta Sirfetch’d Galarian Rapidash (Unconfirmed)

While the evolved form of the newly revealed Galarian Ponyta has not been shown yet, it is almost a guarantee that a new version of Rapidash will also be exclusive to Shield.

The Legendary Pokémon

Thich could technically fall into the previous category since it is likely both Zacian and Zamazenta will be version exclusive legendaries—but just look at Sun and Moon for a hitch in the trend that the games have followed for so long.

Both Solgaleo and Lunala were title legendaries that a trainer could catch near the climax of the game’s story, but you could also obtain them both in either game because they are each part of the same evolutionary line. Legendary Pokémon rarely evolve, which is why Cosmog being a key part of the story only to show it can turn into both Solgaleo and Lunala was huge.

Zacian and Zamazenta might be legendary creatures, but they look so similar that it is entirely possible a pre-evolution form will be introduced in both Sword and Shield, which will open up the possibility of getting both later. You can still choose your copy based on which one you like the best, but it might not be as important as you initially think.

Exclusive Gym Leaders

Would you rather brawl with some Fighting-types or deal with some ghosts? That is another decision you will need to make since Allister and his creepy demeanor are exclusive to Shield while the expert-fighter Bea will challenge players in Sword.

This is not the first time something similar to this has happened, but it is the first time it is specifically due to picking a different version. Emerald had Juan replace Wallace as the eighth gym leader while he went to take over the role of Champion for the entire Hoenn region. This is a similar case but will likely have less of an impact on the story.

It is also currently unclear if this is the only instance of this happening throughout the game or if more will change, like the specific city or the surrounding area will also be version exclusives, replacing each other based on the theme.

That is all we know of at this time, but both Pokémon Sword and Shield release globally on Nov. 15 for Nintendo Switch, which means you still have time to pick which version to get based on the information that is bound to release before then. Or you could be like most Pokémaniacs and just get both so you don’t miss out on any of the fun.