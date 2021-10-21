Shiny Zacian, Zamazenta Pokémon Sword and Shield distribution revealed for UK

Distribution for Shiny Zamazenta and Shiny Zacian in Pokémon Sword and Shield has finally been announced for fans in the United Kingdom, and it comes with a small bonus.

According to reports, GAME stores in the United Kingdom will be distributing the pair of legendary Pokémon starting on Oct. 22. This differs from other regions, which have to head into stores during two different timeframes to claim both Pokémon.

Related: Shiny Zacian, Zamazenta Pokémon Sword and Shield distribution announced through GameStop

Serebii Update: The Shiny Zacian & Zamazenta distribution has been confirmed for the UK. Runs from October 22nd through November 18th at GAME. Details @ https://t.co/gDbXkHSvkT pic.twitter.com/IG3w5rU0f1 — Serebii.net (@SerebiiNet) October 20, 2021

UK fans simply have to go into a GAME store between Oct. 22 and Nov. 18 and they’ll be able to acquire both of the Pokémon at once. Like other distributions, these Pokémon will be restricted to the copy of the generation IX Pokémon game that you own. For those who want Zamazenta, you’ll need a copy of Pokémon Sword, and those who want Zacian will need Shield.

Previously, shiny forms of these two legendary Pokémon were not available so if you’re a shiny collector or simply someone who plays a lot of Pokémon don’t miss out on this opportunity to add them to your collection as it may not come around again.