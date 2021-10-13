Shiny Zacian, Zamazenta Pokémon Sword and Shield distribution announced through GameStop

Players can get their hands on these two Pokémon during two separate windows.

After distribution was announced for Pokémon Sword and Shield players in Japan, those in the West will finally be able to get their hands on Shiny forms of Zamazenta and Zacian thanks to a promotion with GameStop.

As reported by PokeBeach, there will be a pair of distribution windows for those in the U.S. to head into GameStop and receive the two shiny forms to their respective games.

Shiny Zacian will be available from Oct. 22 until Nov. 11 but will only be downloadable to Pokémon Shield games. Alternatively, Shiny Zamazenta will only be for those with a Pokémon Sword game and can be acquired from GameStop between Nov. 12 and 27.

Earlier this year, the promotion for these two Pokémon was revealed for players in Japan. Shortly thereafter, it was also revealed the TCG debut of these Shiny Pokémon would be coming to Japan as part of the Special Deck Set Zacian & Zamazenta vs Eternatus, although nothing of this kind has been announced for the west as of yet.

If you’re within an area being serviced by either of these Shiny Distributions don’t miss out on adding them to your collection as it isn’t clear when they’ll become available again in the future.