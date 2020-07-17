Shiny Wailord guaranteed to appear in Pokémon Sword and Shield Max Raid Battles this weekend

Keep trying until you catch it.

Pokémon Sword and Shield players have a chance to catch a shiny Wailord in a limited-time Wild Area event. Trainers will find the Water-type Pokémon appearing more often in Max Raid Battles this weekend.

The Sea Pokémon Invasion starts today and goes on until July 19. Aside from the guaranteed shiny Wailord, players can also face Kingler, Mantine, Sharpedo, Jellicent, Pyukumuku, Frillish, Carvanha, Mantine, and many other Water-type Pokémon.

Normally, a shiny Pokémon is rare to encounter, but they only vary in color from their original version. The shiny Wailord has a two-percent chance of appearing in a raid this weekend, according to Serebii, but it’s guaranteed to show up.

Regular Wailords will also appear, so don’t give up if you encounter one. A shiny version still won’t appear too often.