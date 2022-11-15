Pokémon Go has a lot to offer in terms of gameplay mechanics. Of course, the core element of its gameplay revolves around the part where players catch Pokémon in the wild, and use them as either part of their collection, or in combat against other trainers.

But when we talk about other trainers, it’s not always about competition. Pokémon Go also allows players to do other activities that can form friendships and bonds with one another. These come in the form of raids, as well as the trades trainers can do with fellow Pokémon collectors.

The trading between Pokémon trainers was established in the older generation of games in the Pokémon franchise. But it wasn’t always so easy to trade, since players needed physical cables. But now, it is a lot easier, though there is a trading cost and players need to spend Stardust fees to trade Pokémon.

How much Stardust does it cost to trade shiny Pokémon?

The higher rarity of Pokémon, which is their shiny versions, cost more Stardust fees when you want to trade them. These fees cost depending on the Friendship Level of both trainers who will be involved in a trade. Here’s a complete breakdown of the trading costs involving Shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Go.