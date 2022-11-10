Shiny Koraidon and Miraidon appear online ahead of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet release

Following a slew of massive leaks for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet ahead of their release on Nov. 18, the Shiny versions of the two box legendaries Koraidon and Miraidon have surfaced online, likely from a hacker who was able to break into the game’s code.

The Pokémon look absolutely gorgeous, but the method in which the person who is likely playing an early sold copy of the game found these Shiny Pokémon is up in the air. Considering the poster is posting Shinies every minute, though, it is likely they were able to break into the game’s code to uncover them ahead of release.

Of course, these latest leaks should be taken with a grain of salt. But considering the track record of leaks recently, they are more than likely legitimate.

Koraidon has a striking black color with a red, yellow, and white decal in its feathers, whereas Miraidon sports a metallic silver, almost futuristic android look instead of its usual purple coloring. Both Pokémon look great but it’s obvious that Koraidon really stands out as the better of the two Shiny leaked Pokémon.

These aren’t the only Shiny Pokémon that have been leaked, either. Dozens of leaked Pokémon that aren’t even officially revealed yet are having their data thrown online, so be sure to avoid social media and the internet for the next week if you don’t want to see anything you don’t want to know before launch.