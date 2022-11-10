Shiny Fuecoco, Sprigatito, and Quaxly leak online along with their Pokémon Scarlet and Violet evolved forms

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s starters are having their shiny forms leaked online ahead of release next week, along with the shiny forms of their leaked evolved forms.

Obviously, with many leaks, we have to give a word of caution here but we ask those that want to avoid spoilers to click off or look away now as we will be going into the evolved forms of these Pokémon and how they look for those who want to avoid them.

With that in mind, consider yourself warned.

https://twitter.com/Kevolution/status/1590825936735260672

For the Fuecoco line, the shiny take on a light pink look instead of the bed while not changing much else. The same could be said about the luck who becomes more teal instead of blue, sporting a bit of grey on its coat instead of the white we have seen.

The version of Sprigatito was taken down before an image was ready, but its final evolution is more purple and has a different shade of green theme that is somewhat overwhelming compared to the other two final evolutions of Fuecoco and Quaxly.

Honestly, they don’t appear to be the best in terms of Shiny Pokémon we have seen currently in the leaks but fans will likely still do their best to get one when the game launches nov. 18.