Shiny Amoonguss code to be released in South Korea for Pokémon Sword and Shield

A new event is coming to South Korean Pokémon trainers. On Aug. 9, the official Korean site will post a code for trainers to redeem a Shiny Amoonguss in Sword and Shield, The Pokémon Company announced today.

This Amoonguss is based on the same Pokémon used by the World Champion Senior top four-player, Baik Jongyoon, in the 2019 World Championships. It comes at level 50 and has the moves Clear Smog, Spore, Protect, and Rage Powder.

Screengrab via The Pokémon Company

The World Championship took place in August 2019 in Washington, D.C. Baik Jongyoon participated in the Senior Division and competed with Excadrill, Amoonguss, Tapu Lele, Incineroar, Xerneas, and Rayquaza.

Japanese trainer Ko Tsukide came in first place, however, earning $10,000. Interestingly, Ko Tsukide and Baik Jongyoon played with similar parties. Ko Tsukide competed using an Amoonguss alongside Xerneas, Rayquaza, Togedemaru, Tapu Fini, and Incineroar.

The code should be redeemable globally, though, since all codes for Sword and Shield have been global so far.