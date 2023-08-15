Scarlet and Violet sleuths are convinced new DLC character is key to rare returning Pokemon

After the recent release of the new Pokémon DLC trailers that were first shown off live during the 2023 Pokémon World Championships, people have quickly put on their theorizing hats to come to the conclusion that Hisuian Pokémon will be making guest appearances in the first DLC.

This theory has mainly come to life because of the new character called Perrin who was introduced as a traveling photographer through the trailer for the first DLC, The Teal Mask. The young lady bears a striking resemblance to Adaman, who was the leader of the Diamond Clan that existed during the events that took place in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Perrin’s hair exactly matches Adaman’s while her name is a derivative of the Greek word pétros, which means stone. Adaman is derived from the word Adamant which was an archaic term for diamond, which is also a stone—it’s not hard to see why fans everywhere are sure that the two characters are related.

In the trailer, Perrin says she has made her way to Kitakami to find a certain Pokémon and photograph it. Because of Perrin’s supposed lineage that ties back to Adaman, people speculate that this Pokémon is a Hisuian one, which will probably lead to the return of Hisuian Pokémon overall in The Teal Mask.

Teaser 1: Type of this pokemon is

[At a moonless night in April 2023, Detective Pikachu failed to get the key to solve that case.]

Could you help him to solve it? — Mage Khu X (@Riddler_Khu) August 4, 2023

If Hisuian Pokémon are indeed returning, this would tie in well with some of the riddles and leaks going around in the community. One riddle posted by the all-too-well-known leaker Riddler Khu on Aug. 13 has led some riddle/leak analysts to believe that Ursaluna is bound to get a new ‘Blood Moon’ form in the upcoming DLC.

REAL LEAK RECAP #6.6



We know who is already linked to Moon.

So the "Best Wishes" was hinting at a New Blood Moon Form instead of a new Pokémon.

Since Khu posted a bunch of Dark Type maybe this new form is part Dark.

If we have to guess Ground/Dark.

Either way we have more clues. pic.twitter.com/YIGYLcWu5Q — Eclipse『ズルム』 (@3clipse_tt) August 13, 2023

The analyst also pointed out that the newly introduced area in The Teal Mask called Timeless Woods would be the perfect place to bring back ‘mons from another time period like Hisui, as well as being a potential place for Ursaluna’s supposed form change.

