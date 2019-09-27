Report: Poster for upcoming Pokémon Sword & Shield anime reveals Ash and a new mystery trainer

An alleged poster for the upcoming Pokémon anime, which will feature characters and settings for Sword and Shield, has apparently appeared online.

The poster showcases Ash, which many fans expected to be cut from the series after his Alola triumph, alongside a brand new trainer with a Scorbunny partner.

The poster also includes a sphere of Pokémon and locations from all the series of games. If you look carefully, you can see Ash and this new trainer playing around and interacting with a lot of them in the background.

First and foremost, the poster might not be official. There is no official word from The Pokémon Company about what the new anime show will feature and the official reveal for the new series is set to be released on Sept. 29, after the airing of the latest Japanese anime episode.

All we know about the series at this point in time is that it is set to feature Pokémon and locations from all the regions, ranging from Kanto to Galar, and will not focus exclusively on the Sword and Shield titles like previous entries in the cartoon series.

As such, we should take this “poster” leak with a pinch of salt, but there is no denying that if this does turn out to be fake, it is arguably one of the best looking and well-made fakes out there in a long time.

H/T Serebii