Registrations now open for Pokémon UNITE Championship Series March Cup

The second cup in the Pokémon UNITE Championship Series will kick off on March 12.

After a successful first event earlier this month, Pokémon UNITE’s Championship Series has now opened up registrations for March’s upcoming event.

The first official Pokémon UNITE competitive championship is set to be a monthly competition in which teams will earn championship points giving them the chance of earning entry into the 2022 World Championships.

Registration for the #PokemonUNITE March Cup is now open.



📝: https://t.co/Ihnz9ExG7G

The March Cup will begin on March 12 in a double-elimination format. From there, the finalists will compete on March 26. Victors will earn championship points which will dictate whether or not they get the invitation to Worlds at the conclusion of the regional portion of the championship.

Winners in each region will make up the 12 teams to take part in the World Championship. There will be two teams from Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, South Korea, and North America alongside a single team from Mexico, Central America, South America East and West, and Oceania.

To register you’ll want to visit the Pokémon UNITE Championship Series battlefy site. Participants can only join teams in their region which is defined by “where you are a full-time resident.”

The Aoes Cup is the next major event to be held as part of the Championship Series; it will take place in late April. Following that, the May Cup will be held, then the Regional Finals, which is where the best teams will be determined.

If you’d like to register or read more about the Pokemon UNITE event, its format, and check out the leaderboards once they’re updated you can do so here.