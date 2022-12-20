Best resources to help find Ocean and Sandstorm Vivillon in Pokémon Go

On a quest to complete the recently added Vivillon badge in Pokémon Go and unlock all 18 of the 20 currently available forms in-game? Well, you aren’t alone.

Trainers all across the world are trying to find a select few other trainers that can help them to collect every form, but it is proving difficult for two types of forms in particular.

How to find Ocean and Sandstorm Vivillon forms in Pokémon Go

To find both forms for Vivillon, you will need to find friends from Hawaii for the Ocean variant, and UAE, Dubai, Qatar, Israel, and areas around that segment of the world to get Sandstorm. Finding other players in these places can be tricky but luckily we have found a few resources ourselves that have helped to get these forms easier than using places like Twitter and Facebook to pray someone heeds your calls for aid.

While there are general resources such as this Google doc that people can share their regions and friend codes on, there do exist specific places to find or ask for friends from certain regions.

How to find Hawaii Friend Codes in Pokémon GO

There are multiple resources you can use to help you find players in Hawaii that can share gifts with you to get the Ocean pattern Vivillon form. Some of these include:

How to find UAE, Dubai, or Israel Friend Codes in Pokémon GO

Similar to Hawaii, there are multiple resources available for finding friends in Sandstorm regions. Don’t expect these trainers to add you back though, but it is just a way to make the process easier than relying on potluck. These resources include: